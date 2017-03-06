5 Things you didn't know about Vince and Linda McMahon's marriage

There are some really fascinating facts about the McMahons.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 06 Mar 2017, 06:50 IST

Vince McMahon is a successful, self-made man. He is the owner of a multi-million dollar empire that he built all by his lonesome...well, with the exception of the constant presence of his wife, Linda McMahon.

Married for over 50 years, the couple has experienced a number of highs and lows through their long and dedicated life. We have all, of course, read about their high-profile activities – right from the running of World Wrestling Entertainment to Linda’s political aspirations.

But, what about the lesser-known aspects of this long-standing marriage? Those tidbits of information that give us great insight into both Vince and Linda as individuals and how their relationship functions. Studying the intricate details of this union makes for some fascinating reading.

So, without any further ado, here are 5 things you didn’t know about Vince and Linda McMahon’s marriage:

#5 The two met when they were teenagers

The two have known each other for a staggering 55 years

We all hear stories in romance novels about high-school sweethearts who end up together for the rest of their lives in a happy and successful marriage, but rarely do we expect to see examples of this in real-life.

Well, apparently Vince McMahon never got that memo because he ended up marrying the young girl he met in his teenage years. Linda McMahon was only 13 when she started becoming fast friends with Vince who was 16 at the time.

Despite this three year age difference, the two became fast friends. Vince McMahon was in college and Linda McMahon would soon finish up with high school and join him in the same college.

The two have known each other for a staggering 55 years. In a world where friendships rarely ever survive, the two must be commended for how well they’ve managed theirs.