5 little known facts about Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is on her way to becoming one of the greatest female wrestlers ever. Here's some things you didn't know about her.

25 May 2018

Alexa Bliss

She is one of the meanest female superstars which the WWE has seen in a long time. Her run on the main roster has seen her achieve a lot in her career in a very short space of time. Alexa Bliss is the first woman in the history of the WWE to win both the SmackDown Live and Raw Women's Titles.

This makes it very clear that she has had an eventful career within the WWE, but Little Miss Bliss has had an even more eventful life before she became a WWE superstar.

Fans are so used to seeing Alexa Bliss play the role of a mean heel that it is very difficult to think of her as being anything else.

The truth of the matter is that her background is one of the most interesting of all the WWE superstars and there is a lot more to Alexa Bliss that meets the eye.

This article will take a closer look at Bliss and discuss five reasons as to why she is the first of a new kind of Diva within the WWE.

#1 She got her surname by accident

Alexa; "bliss your heart"

In case you didn't already know this, Alexa Bliss' real name is Alexis Kaufman. Her real name makes it easy for fans to understand where the name Alexa came from but the story behind how Bliss would become her surname is a rather interesting one.

If you remember her from her NXT days, Bliss was originally a sweet and friendly southern girl who used the catchphrase 'Bless your heart'. However, her accent made the word 'bless' sound more like 'bliss' and this was something which the WWE began to notice.

Her pronunciation of the world 'bless' as 'bliss' started to catch on with the fans as well. It was due to this that the WWE decided to go ahead with the name Alexa Bliss.