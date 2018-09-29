Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 things you may have forgotten about Kevin Owens

Marc Madison
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
682   //    29 Sep 2018, 23:01 IST

Owens has created a number of memories. But how many of them do fans all remember? Photo / YouTube.com
He is a grand slam champion and one of the most notable heels in WWE today. Kevin Owens first debuted in NXT the same night his best friend Sami Zayn captured the NXT championship. That evening in the midst of a celebration much to the enjoyment of the fans, he turned on his friend in a shocking betrayal.

During his time with WWE, he has seen numerous career accomplishments, and his future with the company is bright. He is considered a threat for any championship regardless of whom it pits him against.

He can tell a story in many different ways, making him one of the most compelling characters in WWE history. However, fans may be focussed on his future in the company that they may have forgotten about his past.

There are some things of which there is a great deal of awareness, such as his time in Ring of Honor and his friendship with Zayn, but a number of other notable things may be forgotten.

#5 His son was part of a match when he was only six months old

During a feud with Excalibre, Owens had his 6-month old son pin his opposition. Photo / 411mania.com
During a feud with Excalibre, Owens had his 6-month old son pin his opposition. Photo / 411mania.com

Even before there was Nicholas, who captured one half of the tag team championship alongside Braun Strowman, the youngest competitor to step in the ring was Kevin's son, Owen. Fans may know that Owen is named after his father's favourite wrestler, Owen Hart. However, what they may not know was that at six months of age, he was part of a match involving his father.

During an event in 2008, Owens' son appeared during a segment with a wrestler in which the wrestler had called the baby boy ‘ugly'. Almost any parent that hears anything derogatory about their children would fight back, and Owens was no exception.

He beat down the other wrestler, who was named Excalibur, with strike after strike, ultimately hitting him with a package piledriver, not once, but three times. Then he took his son and placed him on top of a prone Excalibur for a three count and a win.

As a wrestling enthusiast for over 30 years, my fondness for professional wrestling explores the irrational in a rational way. I will explore the details inside and outside the ring and hopefully have a laugh with you in the process. I've had the fortune to interview wrestlers from Lucha Underground, TNA, Ring of Honor, GFW and former WWE talent as well. Host of the Pro Wrestling Post Podcast. Feel free to follow me on Twitter:
