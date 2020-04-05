5 things you may have missed in the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker and AJ Styles did a few surprising things during their Boneyard Match.

The Phenom won the match after burying Styles at WrestleMania 36.

The Undertaker and AJ Styles

The finale of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 was quite an experience as AJ Styles and The Undertaker fought in a Boneyard Match. The setting, the story, as well as the cinematic experience that WWE offered has blown away fans.

WWE tried something different with this match and it seems to have been a resounding success. The Undertaker won the match after burying AJ Styles, and there were quite a few interesting bits throughout the match.

Let's take a look at 5 things you missed in the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36:

#5 The Undertaker using a mix of different gimmicks

The Undertaker leaving the graveyard after picking up his bandana

In the build-up to this match, many fans wondered which Undertaker would show up. The shows leading up to WrestleMania 36 showcased a different Undertaker, a mix of the real-life Undertaker, i.e., Mark Calaway, as well as The Deadman gimmick. But, at The Show of Shows, The Undertaker's most well-known gimmicks were used.

Undertaker arrived at the graveyard on a motorbike, accompanied by Metallica's Now That We're Dead song, wearing the trademark bandana and leather jacket of the American Badass gimmick. He rode off from the graveyard after he buried AJ Styles with the same gimmick.

During the match, 'Taker was put in the grave and Styles was to bury him. But while he was sitting on the tractor ready to push the mud into the grave, Undertaker appeared behind him, but this was not the Biker 'Taker.

This seemed like the Big Evil Undertaker, who threatened Styles and told him that there was nowhere to run. After the two climbed up the ladder to get to a platform, The Undertaker raised his hands, resulting in flames appearing near Styles. This is reminiscent of Undertaker's gimmick when he was a part of the Ministry of Darkness.

After Undertaker buried Styles, he put his bandana back on, which had fallen to the floor, and rode away on his motorbike.

The three gimmicks that The Undertaker used during this match could have been the Holy Trinity that 'Taker alluded to on the RAW go-home show of WrestleMania 36.

