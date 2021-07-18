5 things you may not know about Aliyah

You may be hearing the name Aliyah a lot more, now that she is officially a Monday Night RAW superstar. She recently moved from NXT, where she has been performing for the past five years.

Born in Toronto, Aliyah is of Syrian and Iraqi descent and made her official pro-wrestling debut in 2013, wrestling with local independent promotions. She possesses a wealth of talent, and can be seen on WWE Network's original series, Breaking Ground, being trained at the WWE Performance Center.

Now, let's take a look at five things you may not know about Aliyah.

#5. Aliyah's first NXT house show match featured Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Carmella and Peyton Royce

Aliyah in NXT

After training at the WWE Performance Center, Aliyah made her first in-ring NXT appearance in June 2015 at a house show in Lakeland, Florida.

She competed in a six-woman tag team match, with her team claiming victory on the night. Interestingly, Aliyah teamed up with Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax against Carmella, Peyton Royce and Devin Taylor.

A match that would now be considered a star-studded tag team match on national television made its way onto an NXT live event. The show also featured names like Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Sasha Banks and Apollo Crews.

#4. Appeared as part of Tyler Breeze's entrance in NXT

Tyler Breeze making his entrance

Tyler Breeze's initial run on the NXT brand was something to behold. He was doing a supermodel gimmick and brought a selfie stick to the ring with him before every match. Breeze's character was much loved by the NXT fans.

At NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable in May 2015, Breeze faced Finn Balor in a No.1 Contenders match with the winner getting a shot at the NXT title. Breeze was known for his over-the-top entrance, this time featuring Aliyah as a model doing a selfie catwalk before Breeze made his way to the ring.

Sadly, Breeze went on to lose the match, with Balor advancing to claim a shot at the NXT Championship.

#3. She was inspired by Beth Phoenix and Mickie James

Mickie James against Ronda Rousey on Monday Night RAW

Before getting involved in professional wrestling, many wrestlers are inspired by who they see performing at that time. It gives them the itch to want to be involved in the business.

That was no different for Aliyah, who was inspired by a match she saw between Mickie James and 'The Glamazon' Beth Phoenix on an episode of Monday Night RAW in May 2008. Despite sitting in the nosebleed seats, Aliyah knew what she wanted to do with her life. After seeing those two legends of WWE perform, she ultimately pursued her dream.

