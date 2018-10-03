Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 things you might not know about Aiden English

Arctic
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.04K   //    03 Oct 2018, 10:38 IST

It's Aiden Day
It's Aiden Day

Aiden English may be the most underrated heel not only on the SmackDown roster but also in the entire WWE. At the moment the WWE universe is waiting with bated breath to find out what happened in Milwaukee, and Aiden hasn't given any hint. His mind games hint at an understanding of human psychology that may be better than anyone else's in the company. Before we find out what happened in Milwaukee, let's take a step back and try to understand who Aiden English, real name Matthew Rehwoldt, is. This is what we found out about the enigma known as Aiden English.

Honourable mentions

Understanding what happened in Milwaukee
Understanding what happened in Milwaukee

In a unique twist, I'll use this section to discuss what I believe happened in Milwaukee. Aiden alluded to an incident that occurred in Milwaukee, and it sent shivers down the spine of Lana. It's definitely something that broke the trust of Rusev otherwise it wouldn't have as much power as it does.

It most likely involves both Lana and Aiden, and that track of thought only leads me to an affair. Aiden said there's a video, but in the PG era where the WWE shies away from mentioning anything that has a sexual connotation, it's most likely a kiss. If it's a kiss, what will be Rusev's reaction?

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Aiden English
Arctic
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
My name is Arctic, a guy so addicted to sports that I became a sports journalist so that I could share my passion with the world. I like writing about sports, talking about sports, and discussing sports in general. Apart from sports, I'm a big fan of heavy metal music and reading good books I also write about history, and culture.
5 Things you might not know about AJ Styles
RELATED STORY
4 ways WWE can push Aiden English into better storylines
RELATED STORY
5 things you might not know about Mae Young
RELATED STORY
5 Things you might not know about Chad Gable & Bobby Roode
RELATED STORY
5 Things you didn't know about CM Punk
RELATED STORY
5 things you did not know about Kelly Kelly
RELATED STORY
4 Possible answers about what happened in Milwaukee
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Aiden English Breaks His Silence After Turning...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rusev Finally Breaks His Silence On Aiden...
RELATED STORY
10 things you did not know about Braun Strowman
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us