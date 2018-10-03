5 things you might not know about Aiden English

Arctic FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.04K // 03 Oct 2018, 10:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It's Aiden Day

Aiden English may be the most underrated heel not only on the SmackDown roster but also in the entire WWE. At the moment the WWE universe is waiting with bated breath to find out what happened in Milwaukee, and Aiden hasn't given any hint. His mind games hint at an understanding of human psychology that may be better than anyone else's in the company. Before we find out what happened in Milwaukee, let's take a step back and try to understand who Aiden English, real name Matthew Rehwoldt, is. This is what we found out about the enigma known as Aiden English.

Honourable mentions

Understanding what happened in Milwaukee

In a unique twist, I'll use this section to discuss what I believe happened in Milwaukee. Aiden alluded to an incident that occurred in Milwaukee, and it sent shivers down the spine of Lana. It's definitely something that broke the trust of Rusev otherwise it wouldn't have as much power as it does.

It most likely involves both Lana and Aiden, and that track of thought only leads me to an affair. Aiden said there's a video, but in the PG era where the WWE shies away from mentioning anything that has a sexual connotation, it's most likely a kiss. If it's a kiss, what will be Rusev's reaction?

1 / 6 NEXT