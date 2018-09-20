Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Things you might not know about Billie Kay & Peyton Royce

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.46K   //    20 Sep 2018, 02:16 IST

The Australian Superstars joined SmackDown Live in April 2018

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have established themselves as one of the top women's tag teams in WWE since their on-screen alliance began on NXT in 2016.

The two Aussies quickly made an impression on the NXT audience with their heel antics and unique promos, and their rise up the developmental ranks saw them challenge for the NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver: San Antonio in January 2017.

Then known as The Iconic Duo, they went on to feud with Ruby Riott, Nikki Cross and Kairi Sane throughout the year before receiving a call-up to WWE's main roster in April 2018.

Renamed The IIconics, they had an instant impact on SmackDown Live when they attacked the SmackDown Women's champion, Charlotte Flair, on their debut, presenting Carmella with the perfect opportunity to cash in her Money In The Bank contract.

WWE fans have come to know a lot about Billie and Peyton as characters over the last three years, but how much do you know about their lives outside of a WWE ring?

In this article, let's take a look at five things you might not know about The IIconics.

#5 They didn’t like each other in high school

The best friendships don't always get off to the best starts!

WWE fans have only ever seen Billie Kay and Peyton Royce as inseparable best friends, but it wasn’t always that way.

The Aussies were both known as obsessive wrestling fans during their time at Westfields Sports High School in Sydney, New South Wales, and it was their love of wrestling that initially prevented them from becoming friends.

Speaking to fellow WWE Superstar Sheamus on his 'Celtic Warrior Workouts' YouTube channel, Billie and Peyton explained that they would “shoot looks at each other” when standing in line for WWE autographs.

The SmackDown Live duo were in different years at school – Billie is four years older than Peyton – and it wasn’t until they started training together that the strongest friendship in WWE finally began.

Danny Hart
ANALYST
If you enjoy Danny's articles, click 'follow' to receive his new content.
