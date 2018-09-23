5 Things you might not know about Chad Gable & Bobby Roode

WWE's newest tag team are on a winning run

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode have featured prominently on WWE television recently as the latest new tag team on Monday Night Raw.

The duo defeated The Ascension in back-to-back weeks in early September before Gable won a one-on-one match on the most recent episode of Raw against Viktor.

Gable initially made a name for himself with fans when he joined forces with American Alpha tag partner Jason Jordan in NXT, where they became NXT Tag Team champions.

Since his main-roster call-up in July 2016, he has won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Jordan, formed an eight-month alliance with Shelton Benjamin, and competed in impressive singles matches against the likes of AJ Styles, Rusev and Dolph Ziggler.

As for Roode, he was already well-known to fans from his days in Impact Wrestling before he debuted in NXT in June 2016, while he held the NXT Championship for seven months before he joined WWE's main roster in August 2017.

Now that the two men are teaming together, fans are getting to witness another side to their characters, particularly in Gable’s case, that we hadn’t previously seen.

With that in mind, let’s learn a bit more about them by taking a look at three things you might not know about Gable and two things you might not know about Roode.

#5 Chad Gable was Braun Strowman’s first opponent

Braun Strowman had a different look in NXT

Way before Braun Strowman was giving out hands and toppling over vehicles, he was a rookie in the NXT developmental system who never even appeared on WWE programming before his main-roster debut in August 2015.

“The Monster Among Men” only featured at live events during his time in NXT, where he made his in-ring debut on 19 December 2014 against none other than Chad Gable.

The former American Alpha member only made his in-ring debut three months earlier, defeating Troy McClain at a live event, before losing two nights in a row against the mighty Strowman (then known as Braun ‘Stowman’) in December.

