5 things you need to know about Adam Cole

Here are five things you need to know about the former ROH champion, who is destined for great things.

Where will arguably the biggest free agent today end up?

One of the biggest names in the wrestling world outside WWE is former three-time Ring of Honor world champion, Adam Cole.

The 28-year-old, nine-year veteran of the ring has put on exciting and interesting matches throughout his career, whether it was against Kyle O'Reilly, Jay Briscoe or Jay Lethal. Cole has continued to put on outstanding match after match, always featuring exceptional storytelling.

He has always appeared to be someone that does what is best for business, and what best serves the story being told in the ring. This was no more evident than his losses to Jay Briscoe and Christopher Daniels.

However, with freedom comes new opportunities. One of the biggest areas of discussion about Cole is a possible signing with WWE. Will it happen? Only time will tell for sure, but if or when it does happen fans will certainly be in for something special.

#5 He had previous tryouts with the WWE

With each try out, Cole gained more confidence and developed his skillset along the way

It would be easy to suggest that Adam Cole's potential arrival in WWE is because of what he previously achieved. However, what isn't cited is that he had previous tryouts, with the company. Cole's early training in wrestling came under the Wild Samoans, developing his craft and earning a name for himself.

It was also at this time where he considered just how much competing for WWE meant to him, though he was not hired by the company at that time.

In 2013, he tried out for what was known then as Florida Championship Wrestling, the WWE developmental territory. This was while he was living in Florida and training at Afa the Wild Samoan's school.

Unfortunately, things didn't work out for him, but that in no way deterred the young Cole, as he continued to work at his craft, develop his character, leading to him capturing the Ring of Honor World Championship. By his own admission, he wasn't ready at the time for what was expected, of him. However, that was then and this is now.