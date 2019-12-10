5 things you need to know about The Ascension

The Ascension: Konnor and Viktor

From being one of the most dominant tag teams in the history of NXT, The Ascension became nothing more than filler on the main roster. That's very unfortunate considering the talent Konnor and Viktor possess.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions remained on RAW and SmackDown for over 5 years but during their tenure, barely clicked with the WWE Universe. The duo made vigorous attempts to turn around their momentum on the main roster but things didn't work out as they had planned. The once-dominant tag team went on to miss nearly a year of screen time and eventually got their release from WWE on 8th December 2019 alongside Luke Harper and Sin Cara.

It is debatable why Konnor and Viktor were not successful in WWE but we can't overlook the fact that they were built as a duo that could run through the tag team division of the main roster. We don't have the power to change what went south but we can take a look back at some of the aspects that made The Ascension what they are today.

Here's hoping that the two start afresh and showcase the fans what they have been missing on RAW and SmackDown all these years.

#5 Konnor's NXT tenure

Konnor and Alberto Del Rio

While we mainly know him for his presence in The Ascension, Konnor actually has a memorable run in NXT as a singles performer. When it was under the old, weekly-competition format, Konnor made his debut on the show. Named as Conor O'Brian, the NXT rookie first made his appearance with Alberto Del Rio as his mentor in the fourth season of NXT. The rookie-mentor duo has a victory over Daniel Bryan and EC3 (then Derrick Bateman) as well.

Although he seemed to be one of the favorites to win the entire season, Konnor was unsuccessful in emerging as the victor. After getting eliminated, he returned once again in Season 5 with Vladimir Kozlov as his NXT mentor. He couldn't win the show but owing to his performance Konnor showcased why he belonged in WWE. He would eventually return to the Black and Gold brand following its revamp, this time as one of the members of The Ascension.

If you look at his main roster run, Konnor has victories over Robert Roode and Shorty G in singles action.

