5 things you need to know about the new voice of RAW, Dio Maddin

Dio Maddin (center), with Vic Joseph (left) and Jerry Lawler (right)

On September 26, 2019, WWE announced that they would be revamping the commentary teams of every brand starting from their Premiere Week.

With WWE RAW's Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young moving to Friday nights on SmackDown, Monday nights will be voiced by returning Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler and WWE 205 Live's Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin.

The WWE Universe is somewhat familiar with the veteran Joseph's insightful commentary on the purple brand but who exactly is Dio Maddin and what can we expect from him to bring to the commentary booth on RAW?

Here, we will take a glimpse into 5 interesting facts associated with the new voice of RAW, Dio Maddin.

#1 He has a professional football background

Dio Maddin playing for The Houston Texans

Like many WWE Superstars before him such as Goldberg, Ron Simmons, and JBL, Dio Maddin also had a stint at college and professional football. Dio Maddin, born as Brennan Marcel Williams in North Easton, Massachusetts, USA was athletic from his early years in college.

Dio found his footing in football when he became a member of PrepStar's High School-All America team. He was lauded for his performances as an offensive tackle by various sports websites and athletic conferences.

His father, Brent Williams was also a footballer who played in the position of the defensive end for three teams in an NFL career that encompassed 11 years.

In 2013, Maddin was draft picked by the NFL team Houston Texans in the third round as their 89th overall pick. Unluckily for him, he missed the rookie season with a knee injury and was released by the team on July 21, 2014.

After going through a microfracture surgery on his knee, Dio Maddin went on to have a brief stint in The Jacksonville Jaguars and The New England Patriots but never played a match for either team.

He left the NFL shortly after that and decided to try his hand in professional wrestling.

