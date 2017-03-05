Dylan Miley: 5 things you need to know about WWE's next Brock Lesnar

Standing 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing in at over 300 pounds and built like a truck, Dylan Miley has been one of WWEs best-kept secrets.

@desibrah by Dushyant Dubey Top 5 / Top 10 05 Mar 2017, 16:56 IST

Dylan Miley is WWE’s next Brock Lesnar

Vince McMahon has always had a liking for agile, explosive monster heels. In the past, the WWE has had Vader, Bam Bam Bigelow, Big John Studd, King Kong Bundy etc., all monstrous big men with explosive agility and remarkable in-ring talents.

But even with all of these guys, there has been nobody in the history of WWE quite like one Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar is literally the Beast Incarnate. Oft-hailed as a once-in-a-lifetime athlete, Lesnar has conquered everyone and everything in his path to becoming the most dominant athlete in sports entertainment history and is most certainly a future Hall of Famer.

Having debuted in 2002, Lesnar has had a well-decorated career spanning across 15 years in the WWE, however, at the age of 39, even though Lesnar might have several years left in the tank until retirement, the Beast is not going to be around forever.

WWE know this and recognise it all the same, which is why they’ve been quietly building up a replacement for him in the shadows.

Enter Dylan Miley.

The 28-year-old Dylan Miley is an NXT Superstar and has been training in WWE’s performance centre for over three years now.

Today at Sportskeeda, I’m going to take you through five things that you should definitely know about this monster of a man, WWE’s next Brock Lesnar, the next BIG thing, Dylan Miley.

#5 He was the tag-team partner of Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Dylan Miley

Braun Strowman is now the “monster among men” in the WWE. However, prior to his debut on the main roster as a part of the Wyatt family, Strowman was in the NXT performance centre.

What most may not know is that Braun Strowman is a former powerlifter, and because Dylan Miley also comes from a powerlifting/strength training background, the two of them were put together as a team.

The monstrous tag team worked together on many occasions before being split up. When Miley does find his way to the main roster, he may end up facing off against his former partner. Only the best man will prevail!

Let’s talk about the praise Miley has received from some of the very best!