5 things you need to know before tonight's RAW

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.92K   //    09 Oct 2018, 01:00 IST

Enter caption

WWE Super Show-Down is officially in the history books, and it was truly a historic night for the company.

We saw the crowning of a new Cruiserweight Champion in Buddy Murphy, as well as a welcome return for the IIconics, who defeated Naomi and Asuka in their homeland.

With the Down Under event behind us, the attention of the WWE Universe now turns to the company's upcoming all-female pay per view Evolution at the end of this month, and the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that takes place next month.

But before that, here are five things you need to know before tonight's Monday Night RAW.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels Respond

At Super Show-Down, Triple H defeated the Undertaker, in the last match between the pair, 22 years after their first.

It was a monumental moment, sullied slightly when Kane and the Deadman attacked the Game and Shawn Michaels, leaving the two Kliq members broken.

Tonight, The Game and HBK will respond, and with Crown Jewel mere weeks away, the WWE Universe have begun to speculate on a tag team match between the four former World Champions.

DX may have won the battle in Australia, but it seems this war is far from over.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
