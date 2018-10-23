5 things you need to know before tonight's RAW

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 818 // 23 Oct 2018, 01:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We are just hours away from the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the go-home show for the upcoming historic WWE Evolution PPV.

The first pay-per-view in the company's history solely for women's wrestling, the show has been a long time coming and will see all female championships in the company defended.

For the male Superstars of the Red brand, they will have plenty to keep themselves occupied tonight, as the men move towards the upcoming Crown Jewel event, currently scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With friendships being pushed to the limit, and Superstars hungry for championship gold, tensions are getting higher each passing week, as the company approaches their second major event in their ten-year deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Here are five things you need to know before tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5 What is next for the Destroyer?

It takes a lot to take a former Intercontinental, United States, NXT and Universal Champion out, but Bobby Lashley did just that when he assaulted Kevin Owens a few weeks ago.

With Lio Rush as his manager, the former Army Ranger has shown a new mean streak, destroying Tyler Breeze recently, using the Full Nelson to beat the fashionable one into unconsciousness.

Now with his sights set on Finn Balor, Lashley has continued to taunt the Irishman, and though Balor has taken the high road thus far in their feud, his resolve can only last so long.

Balor has been relegated to the mid-card since returning from an injury that saw him relinquish the Universal Champion, just one day after being crowned champion.

Defeating the Destroyer could be just what Balor needs, though Lashley could definitely use the Demon as a stepping stone for a potential future Universal Championship match.

1 / 5 NEXT