5 things you need to know before tonight's SmackDown Live

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.33K   //    18 Sep 2018, 19:23 IST

AJ S
AJ Styles is still the WWE Champion, but for how much longer?

Tonight, the WWE will be landing in the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma for their weekly edition of SmackDown Live.

Following up from a monumental Hell In A Cell pay per view, the superstars from the blue brand are sure to be bruised but resilient after the show which saw a new SmackDown Live Women's Champion crowned, and also saw Jeff Hardy stretchered away after a brutal Hell In A Cell match.

With the WWE announcing their upcoming WWE Crown Jewels event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the SmackDown Live superstars will be eager to impress General Manager Paige, each one hoping for a spot in the upcoming WWE World Cup tournament.

The winner of the World Cup will be determined at WWE Crown Jewels, but until then, here are 5 things you need to know before tuning in to SmackDown Live tonight on the USA Network.

We could see a new champion

Rusev will t
Rusev will try to capture the same title he won in both 2014 and 2016.

On the WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 Kick-Off show, the team of Rusev Day (Rusev and Aiden English) came up short against SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions, the New Day.

Whilst the Bulgarian Brute came up short at the show, the United States championship wasn't even defended, much to the ire of both the champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Paige.

Paige has set a title match between the two tonight, where Rusev will add a third US Championship victory to his repertoire.


Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
