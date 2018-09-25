5 things you need to know before tonight's SmackDown Live

With Hell In A Cell well and truly behind us, the superstars of SmackDown Live now turn their attention to WWE Super-Show Down, the first major WWE event in Australia since the company's Global Warning Tour, 16 years ago.

Past the Super Show-Down, we also have the upcoming all-female Evolution pay per view, as well as the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November.

With all that in mind, the men and women of the blue brand have got plenty to prove. Here are 5 things you need to know before tonight's SmackDown Live.

#5 Who is the true Queen of SmackDown Live?

Becky Lynch has forged a path of dominance since turning on her former best friend Charlotte Flair at Summerslam.

Capturing her 2nd SmackDown Live Women's Championship, Lynch has put all nay-sayers to bed and has shown herself to be the most dominant woman on Team Blue.

However, a rematch is still allowed for Charlotte, which is likely to take place at WWE Evolution.

Expect these two to continue battling tonight on SmackDown Live.

#4 We'll have a contract signing

At Summerslam 2018, Samoa Joe defeated AJ Styles in their WWE Championship match, by disqualification, meaning the title stayed with the Phenomenal One.

At Hell In A Cell, Styles retained the title, barely, with a poorly placed referee counting Joe's shoulders, but missing AJ tapping.

Tonight, the duo will sign their contract for their third encounter for the gold, which will take place at Super Show-Down, in a No-DQ, no count out match.

With a winner being guaranteed, expect things to get messy tonight during their contract signing.

