×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (April 1st 2019)

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
01 Apr 2019, 23:10 IST

The Beast will be at RAW tonight just days away from a huge title defence at WrestleMania 35.
The Beast will be at RAW tonight just days away from a huge title defence at WrestleMania 35.

Today may be April Fools Day, but get ready for things to get serious on the final Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 35.

Tonight, the Superstars of RAW will hope to prove themselves before the biggest show of the year.

The biggest night of the year, WrestleMania will be a truly historic night with some of the biggest matches of the year, including the first ever women's main event in WrestleMania history.

Before WrestleMania though, the men and women of the red brand will have to survive tonight, which is no doubt going to be an exciting three hours.

All this and more will be answered tonight, as we barrel down the highway to WrestleMania 35.

Here are five things you need to know before heading into tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5: Angle. Mysterio. One last time

Angle will face the man who won the World Heavyweight Title from him at WrestleMania 22.
Angle will face the man who won the World Heavyweight Title from him at WrestleMania 22.

Kurt Angle is already a WWE Hall of Famer, and we're sure it won't be long until Rey Mysterio joins him.

Part of the SmackDown Six, a group of elite stars who made the blue brand the hottest act in the Ruthless Aggression era, Angle and Mysterio are no strangers to each other, having competed plenty in the past.

Advertisement

Their Summerslam 2002 opener really is a hidden gem you should seek out on the WWE Network.

Tonight though, Angle will take on the master of the 619 in the Olympian's final match on RAW.

As Angle continues on the road to his farewell match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, expect the former World Champion to pull out all the stops against the Ultimate Underdog, who also has a huge Mania match against Samoa Joe.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Kurt Angle
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
WWE Monday Night RAW: 5 things you need to know before tonight's episode (March 25th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (January 7th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (January 21st, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (March 18th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (January 14th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (February 4th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (March 11th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (March 4th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (January 28th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us