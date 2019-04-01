5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (April 1st 2019)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 01 Apr 2019, 23:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Beast will be at RAW tonight just days away from a huge title defence at WrestleMania 35.

Today may be April Fools Day, but get ready for things to get serious on the final Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 35.

Tonight, the Superstars of RAW will hope to prove themselves before the biggest show of the year.

The biggest night of the year, WrestleMania will be a truly historic night with some of the biggest matches of the year, including the first ever women's main event in WrestleMania history.

Before WrestleMania though, the men and women of the red brand will have to survive tonight, which is no doubt going to be an exciting three hours.

All this and more will be answered tonight, as we barrel down the highway to WrestleMania 35.

Here are five things you need to know before heading into tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5: Angle. Mysterio. One last time

Angle will face the man who won the World Heavyweight Title from him at WrestleMania 22.

Kurt Angle is already a WWE Hall of Famer, and we're sure it won't be long until Rey Mysterio joins him.

Part of the SmackDown Six, a group of elite stars who made the blue brand the hottest act in the Ruthless Aggression era, Angle and Mysterio are no strangers to each other, having competed plenty in the past.

Advertisement

Their Summerslam 2002 opener really is a hidden gem you should seek out on the WWE Network.

Tonight though, Angle will take on the master of the 619 in the Olympian's final match on RAW.

As Angle continues on the road to his farewell match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, expect the former World Champion to pull out all the stops against the Ultimate Underdog, who also has a huge Mania match against Samoa Joe.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement