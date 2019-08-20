5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (August 19th, 2019)

What will the Boss have to say after returning last week, and tonight's show will also see the first round of the King of the Ring tournament?

In just a few short hours, the XCEL Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota will be the latest arena to play host to Monday Night RAW. After an explosive SummerSlam 2019 PPV, last week's episode of the red brand was a huge night, as the WWE Universe saw the return of the Boss Sasha Banks, who decimated both Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Last week's show also saw the Monster Among Men Braun Strowman making a huge return after missing SummerSlam, and tonight could be even bigger for the colossal Superstar. With a title match, and the start of a classic tournament already announced for tonight's show, this week's edition of RAW is one you need to check out.

Here are five things you really need to know before tonight's instalment of Monday Night RAW.

#5 The road to Clash of Champions begins

Who will the Universal Champion Seth Rollins face at next month's Pay Per View?

WWE SummerSlam 2019 may have been a huge PPV for the company, but now it is time to look ahead to next month, when Clash of Champions will take place on September 15th.

As the name suggests, Clash of Champions will feature plenty of huge title matches take place, but so far, no match for any piece of gold has been announced. With eleven total titles being defended across RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live, it's clear the company will need to start making some matches for the show sooner rather than later.

Who will step up to claim a spot at next month's PPV? Expect some huge storylines and matches to be announced during tonight's three-hour show.

