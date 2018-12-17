5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (December 17, 2018)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.16K // 17 Dec 2018, 22:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will be in Strowman's path tonight, as he looks to the Rumble, and Lesnar?

We are just hours away from the first RAW after WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, and the men and women of Monday Nights have a lot to prove.

Whilst the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar may be AWOL, once again, the RAW roster is still standing tall with new champions being crowned at the final pay per view of 2018.

But now with TLC in the history books, the Raw Superstars will be hoping to build a wave of momentum as the road to WrestleMania begins, with the journey to the 2019 Royal Rumble.

It has been a shocking year for WWE, one filled with ups and downs, but tonight the Superstars of Monday Night RAW need to survive, with plenty of huge things already being promised.

Here are five things you absolutely need to know before the December 17th, 2018 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

5: The Demon battles the ShowOff

The Demon will hope to get revenge on Ziggler tonight.

At TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, Finn Balor was able to defeat Drew McIntyre, albeit with a big assist by Dolph Ziggler.

Interfering when the ref's back was turned, Ziggler took it to his former partner, levelling the Scottish Terminator with a Superkick.

But in a post-match interview, it was Balor's turn to be ambushed, being levelled by the former World Champion, who is clearly planning on going it alone from here on out.

Advertisement

Tonight though, Balor will get his chance for revenge when he battles Ziggler on RAW, in what is sure to be a highly emotional, and entertaining match.

And whilst these two compete, it'd be foolish to think that Drew McIntyre won't be watching, and could even make his presence known, during the match.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement