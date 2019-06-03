5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (June 3rd, 2019)

It's the rematch of the year tonight, as Brock Lesnar battles Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship

In just a few hours, the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, will play host to the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

With WWE Super Showdown in just a few days, everyone on the red brand will be hoping to make a good impression ahead of the third pay per view in the decade long deal between the company and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Though plenty has been announced for Super Showdown, this is all subject to change, and the show may face a major reshuffle.

Tonight, Brock Lesnar hopes to claim the Universal Championship for the third time, and that's not all planned for tonight's three-hour broadcast.

Here are five things you really need to know before tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5: The fate of the United States Championship

Mysterio has been ordered to vacate the US Title due to injuries.

For over 30 years, the United States Championship has been held by some of wrestling's biggest ever stars.

From it's original holder Harley Race, to Sting, to Edge, to John Cena and most recently, Rey Mysterio.

At Money in the Bank, Mysterio captured the title in controversial fashion, pinning former champ Samoa Joe though some poor officiating didn't notice Joe's shoulders off the mat.

Sadly down with an injury, Mysterio has been ordered to vacate the Star-Spangled strap tonight on RAW, much to the delight of Joe.

The Samoan Submission Machine has already announced he’ll be waiting for Mysterio’s abdication to take back what he believes is rightfully his following the controversial loss.

This may be easier said than done for Samoa Joe, as we can't exactly see the WWE's Ultimate Underdog merely handing over the prestigious title to his nemesis.

