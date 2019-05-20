5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (May 20th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.95K // 20 May 2019, 22:15 IST

Will the WWE Universe see the return of the Hardcore championship tonight?

Tonight, the Times Union Center in Albany, New York will prepare to deal with the fallout from last night's epic Money in the Bank pay per view. After an explosive event, the men and women of the red brand will have no time to relax as they prepare for an explosive show tonight.

Last night, the WWE Universe saw some shocking title changes, as well as the return of Brock Lesnar, who amazed everyone by capturing the Men's Money in the Bank contract.

But with Money in the Bank now in the rear-view mirror, it is time for the new champions to make their presence felt, new challengers, to emerge and WWE to move forward to their next special event: Super ShowDown.

Here are five things you need to know before tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5 How does Becky One Belt bounce back?

Lynch retained the RAW Women's title against Lacey Evans, but lost the SmackDown gold to Charlotte Flair.

Money in the Bank 2019 definitely did not go how Becky Lynch had planned. The show started off strong for her, as she was able to retain her RAW Women's Title over a game Lacey Evans.

However, the match clearly took its toll, as The Man came up short against Charlotte Flair, who won the SmackDown Women's title. At least Lynch will have some satisfaction knowing that her nemesis' reign did not last long, as Flair promptly lost the gold to Miss Money in the Bank Bayley.

Regardless though, losing the title has been a devastating blow for The Man, who is expected to speak on RAW tonight. What will the newly-christened Becky One Belt have to say about last night's event, and who will feel her wrath?

