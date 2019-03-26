×
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown Live (March 26th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
1.17K   //    26 Mar 2019, 22:40 IST

How will the New Day respond to McMahon's actions last week?
We are less than two weeks until WWE WrestleMania 35, and the signs are all there.

There's an electricity in the air, as everyone on RAW, SmackDown Live, 205 Live and NXT try to prove why they deserve a spot on the huge show.

Last week, Kofi Kingston defied the odds, but that still wasn't good enough for Mr. McMahon.

How will the New Day respond tonight, just 12 days from WrestleMania?

And a new number one contender will also be crowned tonight for the showcase of the immortals, as the WWE Universe find out who is ready for Asuka.

There have already been some huge announcements for tonight's blockbuster show, and there's sure to be plenty of surprises.

Here are five things you definitely need to know before tonight's very special edition of WWE SmackDown Live.

#5: What does the future hold for the New Day?

The trio has considered walking away from the WWE entirely.
Try as he might, it seems that there's nothing Kofi Kingston can do to impress Mr McMahon.

Despite being a former Intercontinental, the United States and Tag Team Champion, the New Day star has somehow gotten on the boss' bad side, even after he survived the gauntlet match last week.

The actions of the Chairman, who added Daniel Bryan as Kingston's sixth opponent last week, has left everyone wondering whether the New Day star will ever make it to a title match at WrestleMania 35.

Though he has the WWE Universe on his side, this means nothing if the boss isn't willing to listen.

With the ultimate power still against Kingston, what will the Ghanian Superstar do next, and what will his actions mean for his New Day brothers Xavier Woods and Big E?

