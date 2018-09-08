5 things you probably didn't know about Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is the current Raw Women's Champion

Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest names in sports today. She was the first woman to hold a Championship in the UFC, and now she is the WWE Raw Women's Champion.

It is safe to say that Rousey has achieved a lot of success in her career. But that does not mean that everything has come easily for her. On the contrary, she has had to overcome a lot of obstacles to make it to where she is today.

Lets take a look at 5 things that you probably didn't know about Ronda Rousey.

#5 She could not speak till she was five

Rousey was not an early bloomer

Rousey had a difficult childhood. She was born with her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck. As a result she was deprived of oxygen and could not speak while growing up. Finally at the age of 5, she was able to overcome her difficulties and started to speak after years of speech therapy.

So while the WWE fans have been quick to blame her because of her awkward promos, most of them actually do not know the reason why she speaks in the manner that she does. Her slow and flat speech is due to the problems that she faced while growing up, and it is just her way of making sure that she does not make any mistakes while speaking.

#4 She loves playing video games

Rousey is an avid gamer

One thing most people are not aware about Rousey is her obsession with video games. While her love for Pokemon has been well documented in the past, it does not stop there. She is also a huge fan of World of Warcraft, and loves playing Mario Kart as well.

In an interview with ESPN, her sister even revealed that she played just video games for two weeks after each of her UFC fights as a way to relax.

But Rousey is not just a gamer. She is also involved in creating games. She actually serves as a storyline consultant for 7 Generation Games, a company that is known to make education games for children.

