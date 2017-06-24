5 things you probably didn't know about Roderick Strong

Roderick Strong is among the most underrated wrestlers in the WWE today.

As one of the most underrated talents today, Strong continues to build a following while now in the WWE’s NXT brand.

If we said Chris Lindsey was one of the most underrated wrestlers in the world, most fans probably wouldn't know who we were referring to. However, if we stated that Roderick Strong was one of the most underrated wrestlers in the world, they'd collectively nod their heads in agreement.

Strong's seventeen-year career has seen some of the highest of highs. He has won tournaments, captured championships, and at the age of 33, he is now part of WWE's NXT brand.

When you see him in the ring, he may appear fairly unassuming. However, along with his expertise and refined striking ability, he has grown to showcase how much personality he has out of the ring, and not just in it. At 5' 10” and 200 lbs, Strong has made the most of his ability. He is crafty, skilled and intelligent.

He wouldn't have lasted as long in this profession if he didn't continue to evolve. His recent match at NXT Takeover: Chicago against Eric Young only further demonstrated what many already knew about his ability.

Without any further ado, here are five things you probably didn't know about WWE NXT superstar Roderick Strong.

#5 He was the Jester

Before he became a teenager a young, Roderick Strong competed as The Jester.

In the embryonic stages of their careers, professional wrestlers need to experiment before they can find a footing in the business. In the case of Strong, he first assumed a persona known as ‘The Jester'. When he was asked about how it came to happen, he said, ‘I was just f**king around, I was just a kid.'

As the Jester, he protected his actual identity because he was about 17 or 18 years of age at the time, and the mask concealed his youth. It was experimental, and at the time, it sounded right to him as he sat on the other side of the King's throne. This early incarnation of Strong was fun loving and something that both adults and their kids could enjoy.

