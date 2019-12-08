5 things you should know about Cedric Alexander

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Dec 2019, 19:12 IST

Cedric Alexander

Whenever we talk about the cruiserweights in WWE, Cedric Alexander is one of the first names that comes up. He had signed with WWE in 2016 and within three years, he successfully evolved into a Superstar who is synonymous with the promotion’s cruiserweight division.

Now a mainstay of the Monday Night RAW roster, Alexander rose to stardom owing to his performance in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament. He was one of those few wrestlers who were selected to be a part of WWE 205 Live in 2016. As days passed, Cedric Alexander became the face of the Purple brand and subsequently started performing on WWE RAW. Following his debut on the Red brand, he squared off against the likes of AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, among other top-tier talents and even worked in the main event scene of RAW.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has experienced an incredible run in WWE since joining the promotion and there are certain aspects that distinguish Cedric Alexander from the rest of the locker room. In case you are not aware of those features, this article will surely help you out.

#5 He didn't have a sports background

Cedric Alexander in WWE

After witnessing him perform inside the squared circle, anyone will be astonished to know that Cedric Alexander doesn't come from a sports background. He has disclosed in earlier interviews that he was never a fan of basketball, football or other sports, and that he only used to watch anime, cartoons, and pro-wrestling as a kid.

Alexander stepped into sports only when he began training to be a wrestler but you can never point that out from his in-ring athletism. He was trained at Highsports, who are known for their professional wrestling DVD library, action figures and memorabilia. It was at this place he honed his skills and went on to dominate the independent wrestling circuit.

