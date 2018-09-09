5 things you should know about Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.11K // 09 Sep 2018, 01:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Is Shawn Michaels set to make an in-ring return?

The WWE rumour mill has been running wild over the last few days that Shawn Michaels could come out of retirement to face The Undertaker.

HBK last competed in a WWE ring in March 2010 at WrestleMania XXVI, where he was defeated by The Undertaker in a ‘Streak vs Career’ match, and he has since turned down multiple offers to make a return.

Michaels has often mentioned in out-of-character interviews in recent years that he is happy with the storyline arc of his career and that he wants to be one of the few WWE Superstars to retire and actually stick to their word.

However, this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, which saw The Undertaker surprisingly confront Michaels and question if he has stayed retired out of “fear” rather than “respect”, has led to speculation that HBK is set to lace up his boots again.

In this article, lets take a look at five things you need to know about the rivalry between Michaels and ‘Taker.

#5 The Undertaker didn’t like Shawn Michaels in the 1990s

Shawn Michaels was tough to work with backstage

Nowadays, Shawn Michaels is a model professional who helps the next generation of WWE Superstars hone their skills in NXT. However, back in the 1990s, it was a different story and HBK earned a reputation for himself as being very difficult to deal with.

One of Michaels’ most troublesome moments came at WrestleMania XIV, where he made people backstage believe that he was going to sabotage his WWE Championship main-event match against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin by refusing to lose against the up-and-coming “Texas Rattlesnake”.

At the time, Michaels had upset a lot of his fellow performers backstage, including The Undertaker, who didn’t like the then WWE Champion’s unprofessional actions and threatened to "beat him up" if he ruined Austin’s title victory.

Speaking on Off The Record in 2002, ‘Taker said, “I’ll put it this way: if it hadn’t have been done in the way it was done, it probably would have been a very long night for Shawn Michaels”.

1 / 5 NEXT