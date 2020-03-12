5-time Champion challenges Brock Lesnar or Drew McIntyre to WWE Championship match

Drew McIntyre is set to face Brock Lesnar

Speaking on this week’s The Bump, Bobby Lashley made it known that he would like to challenge the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre to a WWE Championship match after WrestleMania 36.

The 43-year-old, who has had five title reigns in WWE but none as WWE Champion, is currently without a match at this year’s “Showcase of the Immortals”.

However, with 2020 Royal Rumble winner McIntyre set to challenge Lesnar for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania, Lashley is hopeful that he will feature in one of the top storylines on RAW after the show.

“Ultimately, either Drew is going to win or Brock is going to win, and after one of those guys win, you’ve got to have some contenders, you’ve got to have some challengers, and I just want to throw my name in the hat.”

Zack Ryder vs. Bobby Lashley

This week’s episode of RAW saw Bobby Lashley convincingly defeat Zack Ryder in a match lasting just 80 seconds.

The former Intercontinental Champion said he felt like “the old Lashley” on Monday and he would still like to be involved in a big match at WrestleMania 36, even though he is without an opponent three-and-a-half weeks before the event.