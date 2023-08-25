5-time Champion should finally dethrone Rhea Ripley at WWE Survivor Series 2023

Rhea Ripley's title reign has been the talk of the town amongst the WWE Universe. Mami started off the year strong after she won the Women's Royal Rumble match and set new records. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day decided to go to Friday Night SmackDown for some unfinished business.

After winning the gimmick battle royal, Rhea Ripley picked Charlotte Flair and the SmackDown Women's Championship for a massive grudge match at WrestleMania 39. Both stars delivered beyond expectations and Mami walked out of the event with the title.

However, the title reign has often been questioned by the WWE Universe. After winning the title, Rhea Ripley spent most of her time on mixed tag team matches instead of facing other women in the division. Earlier this year, the company introduced a new title and retired the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The reign has been quite lackluster for a while. After numerous title defenses against Natalya, Mami has not been defending her title on the red brand. However, there is an easier fix to the situation. The company should book Shayna Baszler as the one to dethrone Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Champion.

Why should Shayna Baszler be the one to finally dethrone Rhea Ripley at WWE Survivor Series 2023?

In 2019, Shayna Baszler was one of the most talked about female talent in the world of professional wrestling. The Queen of Spades had a fantastic run with the NXT Women's Championship and got featured in the main event of Survivor Series 2019 alongside Bayley and Becky Lynch.

However, her transition to the main roster was quite bumpy in the beginning. Nevertheless, Baszler found success on the main roster when she teamed up with Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey. She ended up winning the Women's Tag Team Championships on three different occasions.

Earlier this year, the new regime decided to focus on Shayna Baszler as a singles competitor. The Queen of Spades became the first woman to make Ronda Rousey tap out and potentially leave WWE. The management is quite high on the former NXT Champion and she should get the push to the top in the coming months.

The upcoming Survivor Series will be nearly four years after she won in the main event against two other champions. It will be poetic if WWE decide to finally dethrone Rhea Ripley at the event by none other than Shayna Baszler to start a dominant run as champion on Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on Shayna Baszler? Sound off in the comment section below.

