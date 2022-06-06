5-Time Champion officially turns face after two years in a backstage segment with Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell

Two-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley seemingly ended his feud with MVP and Omos following his win in a handicap match at Hell in a Cell. However, before, during, and after the match, a 5-time champion and former associate of Lashley was involved, and in a segment post-match, he finally turned face after over two years.

Bobby Lashley defeated MVP and Omos in a decisive handicap match. Before the bout, MVP and Omos were seen backstage, where they met former Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander. Alexander, a 5-time champion in WWE (3-time 24/7 Champion, former Cruiserweight Champion, and former RAW Tag Team Champion) once again approached MVP, who told him once that their association is done and that they will never work together again. Alexander tried to interfere in the handicap match only to be disposed of by Omos.

During the post-match segment, Alexander approached Bobby Lashley, who told him that he was proud of him for standing up for himself. They shook hands with respect, officially marking Cedric Alexander's first face turn in over two years.

#HIAC "I'm proud of you. You gotta stand up for yourself around here, man. But don't ever mess with one of my matches again..."The respect is still there between @fightbobby and @CedricAlexander "I'm proud of you. You gotta stand up for yourself around here, man. But don't ever mess with one of my matches again..."The respect is still there between @fightbobby and @CedricAlexander.#HIAC https://t.co/tYumwlFDck

It will be interesting to see if the two former Hurt Business members reunite on-screen. We will have to wait for RAW to see how it plays out.

