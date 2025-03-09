5-time women's champion to return to WWE SmackDown after 16 years to help Naomi? Exploring major tease

Naomi revealed that she was the woman behind the attack on Jade Cargill this past week on WWE SmackDown. Immediately after, Bianca Belair made it clear that they were now done and walked out of the ring. It seems that Naomi could after all have some backup.

Following the show, former three-time WWE Women's Champion Melina took to social media where she made it clear that she wasn't happy that Naomi was attacked by Cargill again. The two-time Divas Champion also stated that no matter what rationale was behind Naomi's actions, she agreed with her reasoning for being forced to attack her.

There has been speculation surrounding star returns over the past few months and Melina would be the perfect person for WWE to bring back to help Naomi if she needed any backup.

Jade Cargill was able to attack her and send a message at both Elimination Chamber and on the following SmackDown, which shows that she won't be able to fix this issue on her own. Melina is the only person who appears to understand why she felt the need to attack Cargill and could be the one for the company to reach out to.

Melina hasn't been on WWE SmackDown since 2009

It has been 16 years since Melina was last on SmackDown, back when she was part of the women's division before she was moved over to RAW. The former champion has appeared several times since then, including an appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble and a backstage segment on RAW but hasn't been on the blue brand yet.

It's also worth noting that Melina, Layla, and Jillian will all be in Las Vegas the week of WrestleMania 41.

Melina was best known as part of MNM when she first made her debut on SmackDown and then climbed through the ranks to become one of the best female wrestlers of her generation. Melina celebrates her 46th birthday today, but is still working actively as a wrestler outside of WWE and would welcome another shot at a return as part of Triple H's era.

