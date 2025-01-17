5-time WWE champion to leave NXT and join TNA's X-Division? Exploring the chances

2024 was filled with wrestlers from TNA appearing in WWE and vice versa as both promotions came together. Similarly, in 2025, wrestling fans could witness yet another exciting crossover as a 5-time champion could leave the Triple H-led promotion to join TNA.

The former champion in question is Cedric Alexander. Yesterday, WWE and TNA announced a multi-year partnership involving both promotions working together. On social media platform X, Alexander quote tweeted the post and wrote a caption suggesting he could appear in TNA.

The 35-year-old wrestler wrote:

"X Division."

You can check out Cedric Alexander's tweet below:

It can be argued that in recent times, Cedric Alexander hasn't been used to the best of his abilities. This could lead to him joining TNA and honing his skills in the promotion. For all you know, Alexander could chase a title in the promotion, make a name for himself, and return to the Stamford-based promotion.

While the angle is speculative, there is a high chance it could happen, given Alexander isn't getting a lot of screen time. If a move like this happens in 2025, it will be interesting to see how he fits into the scheme of things at TNA.

What did Shawn Michaels say about WWE and TNA's multi-year partnership?

The multi-year partnership announced between WWE and TNA is one of its kind as wrestling fans will now get to see superstars from two of the best promotions collaborate regularly. Several notable people from the world of wrestling spoke highly about this partnership.

One such notable figure is Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. In a statement published on WWE.com, Michaels, who also serves as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative at the Stamford-based promotion, spoke highly about the company's association with TNA:

“We look forward to growing and evolving our partnership with TNA Wrestling and its outstanding group of athletes by creating new opportunities to further the development of our talent and to elevate the viewer experience at home."

You can check the buzz TNA Star Joe Hendry created when he came on the Shawn Michaels-led NXT last year:

With several ex-WWE Superstars currently in TNA, it will be interesting to see which superstar uses this opportunity as a means to make a comeback to the former promotion. Due to this deal, there is a chance superstars like Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, and Dolph Ziggler could return.

