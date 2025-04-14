  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • 5-time WWE champion to return after 3 years to aid Naomi against Jade Cargill this weekend? Exploring potential hint

5-time WWE champion to return after 3 years to aid Naomi against Jade Cargill this weekend? Exploring potential hint

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Apr 14, 2025 16:26 GMT
Naomi needs an ally (image via WWE)
Naomi needs an ally (Image via wwe.com)

Naomi will face a massive challenge this weekend when she takes on Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 41. It seems that she has several allies both in the WWE locker room and online.

Ad

One former WWE star who has been outspoken about the fact that she is in Naomi's corner is former Women's Champion Melina. She will be in Las Vegas this weekend for her own Divas & Drag show. Melina is celebrating 20 years since her WWE debut this year, and this would be the perfect time for her to return and help The Glow overcome the odds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On social media, Melina noted that she was on Naomi's side after the former champion declared that she attacked Jade Cargill in the fall of 2024. The two have since been at odds with Cargill, seemingly coming out on top every time.

Naomi could do with some backup, and since Melina will be in the same city, she would be the perfect choice to help The Glow. The 46-year-old is a two-time Divas Champion and a three-time Women's Champion. Her last appearance on WWE TV came on January 29, 2022.

Ad

What does the future hold for Melina and Naomi in WWE?

Melina hasn't been seen on TV since she competed in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. While she was quickly eliminated from the contest, the veteran proved her worth in the ring.

Ad

Melina and Naomi are two very agile female wrestlers and would be able to use that to their advantage when it comes to their entrances and movesets as a team. It will be interesting to see The Glow possibly gain an ally. Even if Melina's interference leads to Naomi losing the match this weekend at WrestleMania, it may allow her to make a statement.

Cargill and Naomi are making history by competing in the first women's singles match at WrestleMania that isn't for a championship. Hence, they will be hoping to make an impact.

About the author
Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa Mariee

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications