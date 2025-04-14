5-time WWE champion to return after 3 years to aid Naomi against Jade Cargill this weekend? Exploring potential hint

Naomi will face a massive challenge this weekend when she takes on Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 41. It seems that she has several allies both in the WWE locker room and online.

Ad

One former WWE star who has been outspoken about the fact that she is in Naomi's corner is former Women's Champion Melina. She will be in Las Vegas this weekend for her own Divas & Drag show. Melina is celebrating 20 years since her WWE debut this year, and this would be the perfect time for her to return and help The Glow overcome the odds.

Ad

Trending

On social media, Melina noted that she was on Naomi's side after the former champion declared that she attacked Jade Cargill in the fall of 2024. The two have since been at odds with Cargill, seemingly coming out on top every time.

Naomi could do with some backup, and since Melina will be in the same city, she would be the perfect choice to help The Glow. The 46-year-old is a two-time Divas Champion and a three-time Women's Champion. Her last appearance on WWE TV came on January 29, 2022.

Ad

What does the future hold for Melina and Naomi in WWE?

Melina hasn't been seen on TV since she competed in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. While she was quickly eliminated from the contest, the veteran proved her worth in the ring.

Ad

Melina and Naomi are two very agile female wrestlers and would be able to use that to their advantage when it comes to their entrances and movesets as a team. It will be interesting to see The Glow possibly gain an ally. Even if Melina's interference leads to Naomi losing the match this weekend at WrestleMania, it may allow her to make a statement.

Cargill and Naomi are making history by competing in the first women's singles match at WrestleMania that isn't for a championship. Hence, they will be hoping to make an impact.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More