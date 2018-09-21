5 Timeless Shawn Michaels Matches Everyone Should Remember

Shawn Michaels has some of the most iconic matches under his belt

Shawn Michaels is arguably one of the best wrestlers of all time. There are not too many wrestlers in the modern day and age who can match the sheer charisma and showmanship that the Heartbreak Kid brought with him to the ring.

While in his earlier WWE years, he was reportedly not too pleasant to work with, that did not stop him from making sure that the matches that he put on were not something that anyone could complain about. With hardly a single match of his entire life being a half-hearted effort, the history of matches for Michaels is like a look at the who's who of professional wrestling.

There are very few top stars from the Attitude Era that Michaels has not faced, and even if there are, he more than made up for it with those that he faced.

With Super Show-Down coming up, Shawn Michaels is set to be in Triple H's corner, when his best friend faces The Undertaker in the ring. This has led to rumours, that the Heartbreak Kid may indeed end up returning to the ring later this year, purportedly for a match against the Brothers of Destruction, while Michaels will team with Triple H to reunite D-Generation X.

Given the rise in rumours, it is time to take a look back at his career over the years and showcase 5 of his most timeless matches, which everyone should know about.

#5 Razor Ramon (WrestleMania X)

Shawn and Razor innovated the Ladder Match

Razor Ramon's match against Shawn Michaels was one of those matches that went on to create history. Being that this is a list of some of the best matches the Heartbreak Kid took part it, it is safe to say all the other matches share this trait.

In 1994, after Shawn Michaels came back from suspension, he challenged Razor Ramon for the title that had been stripped off of him. He had his own version of the belt and was claiming to be the real champion.

With both belts hung over the ring, the two faced each other in a ladder match at WrestleMania. The match was one of the best of all time, and it is said to this day, that it inspired a whole new generation of wrestlers, as it revolutionized the match type.

The high-flying action of actually jumping off the ladder, and using it as a weapon, was not something which was so common back in the day. While since then there have been innovations, it is this bout between Ramon and Michaels at WrestleMania X that actually showcased what a ladder match could be.

