5 times Braun Strowman brutally attacked Roman Reigns in WWE

WWE SummerSlam 2020 wasn't exactly the pay-per-view Braun Strowman would've hoped for. The Monster Among Men lost his WWE Universal Championship to his arch-rival Bray Wyatt, in the main event of the show. But, the night got worse as the former champ was the target of a brutal assault at the hands of the returning Roman Reigns.

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have a long history with each other in WWE. It can almost be said that the former Universal Champion got his first big break in the company after his popular feud with The Big Dog on RAW from a few years ago. And as things stand, the two men are set to restart their old rivalry but with Bray Wyatt also being added to the mix at WWE Payback.

While WWE won't have much time on their hands to build-up the upcoming Triple Threat Universal Championship Match between The Fiend, Strowman, and Reigns, it shouldn't stop us from looking back on some of the most memorable moments involving the two title challengers from this coming weekend.

Throughout the years, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have demolished each other in WWE but it can be argued that The Monster Among Men has gotten the better of The Big Dog on most occasions, especially when you consider that Reigns was flipped within an entire ambulance. More on that later...

This article looks into the 5 times when Braun Strowman brutally attacked Roman Reigns in WWE.

#5 Braun Strowman demolishes 2/3rd of The Shield

Brain Strowman beating up Dean Ambrose while Roman Reigns watches on

Braun Strowman first broke into WWE as part of The Wyatt Family (i.e., if you don't recall his run as a rosebud) and immediately engaged himself in a feud against Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

In 2015, the year when Strowman was first introduced to the WWE Universe, the former Wyatt Family member competed in some notable matches, one of them being against Dean Ambrose on RAW. Not only did Strowman single handedly take care of The Lunatic Fringe but he also manhandled Roman Reigns, and tossed him into the ring through the ropes to begin the assault.

Strowman then followed up with a bear hug on Reigns and also took out Ambrose, almost on his own, even though Luke Harper decided to give a helping hand that pretty much wasn't needed. The Wyatt Family's black sheep single-handedly took out the 2/3rd of The Shield, and Bray Wyatt concluded the brutal beatdown.