5 times Brock Lesnar lost clean in WWE.

Sanjay Pradeep

07 Oct 2018, 23:58 IST

Lesnar vs. Cena at Extreme Rules 2012.

Brock Lesnar is called 'The Beast' for a reason. He is a former UFC heavyweight champion as well as a multiple time WWE champion. It is known that Brock Lesnar does not always lose clean. Most of his losses came via some distractions or interference.

Even in his early days, Lesnar was incredibly protected. Within five months of his arrival to the main roster, the beast incarnate won the king of the ring tournament as well as his first WWE championship from the Rock at Summerslam 2002. Lesnar has scored losses in various multi-man matches, however, in singles matches, his loss tally is scarce.

However, there have been occasions where even the beast was tamed. Lesnar has had just five clean losses in his WWE career. In this list, we will be taking a look at the five times Brock Lesnar lost clean in WWE. This list does not include multi-man matches and will be only focusing on singles matches.

#5. Kurt Angle

For someone who started watching WWE after 2004, the sight of Brock Lesnar tapping out would be shocking. But in his first run, Lesnar tapped out a few times. He once tapped out to the Crossface from Chris Benoit in the 2003 Survivor Series. However, that match does not make this list since we are only talking about singles matches. In singles action, he also tapped out to Kurt Angle at Summerslam 2003.

To regain his lost WWE championship, Brock Lesnar challenged the Olympic gold medalist for a singles match at Summerslam. The duo had been in a feud since Royal Rumble 2003. At Wrestlemania, Brock defeated Kurt to win his second WWE title, but Kurt regained it at Vengeance. Brock invoked his rematch clause at Summerslam.

The match was outstanding with brilliant counters after counters. The bout swung between Lesnar and Angle. Even after Mr. McMahon attacked Angle, Angle did not give up. In the end, the Olympian countered an F5 into a beautiful Angle Lock, forcing him to tap out, handing him his first ever clean defeat in WWE.

