5 Times Charlotte Flair has made history in WWE

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 205 // 11 Oct 2018, 03:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Charlotte Flair has made a lot of history in her short career

Charlotte Flair has been one of the women spearheading the Women's Revolution ever since she first debuted in NXT, but it's her presence on the main roster ever since the summer of 2015 that has sparked a revolution that has now manifested into the first ever Women's pay-per-view.

It's quite fitting that The Queen will be making history at the event when she goes one-on-one with her former friend Becky Lynch in the first ever Last Woman Standing match. The former Champion will also make history if she wins the match since she will become the first ever eight-time women's Champion, wiping out Trish Stratus' long-standing record that was first etched back in 2006.

Making history is nothing new for the daughter of Ric Flair, who has already had quite an illustrious career despite only being on the main roster for three years, and here are five of the most recognizable times that Charlotte has made history throughout her short career.

#5 First Ever Women's Hell In A Cell Match

Charlotte was able to withstand Hell in a Cell

The feud between Sasha Banks and Charlotte was something that took over Monday Night Raw for a number of months as the two women traded the Raw Women's Championship a number of times before it was decided that they should be allowed to make history inside Hell in a Cell.

Interestingly, Hell in a Cell wasn't a structure that was able to separate the two women, which is why it later came down to an Ironwoman match at Roadblock to decide that the feud between the two women was over, which was when Bayley then stepped into the title picture in place of Sasha Banks.

1 / 5 NEXT