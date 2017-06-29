5 Times Roman Reigns cut a great promo

Wait, Roman can actually do a good job on the mic?

by Akash Cillanki

Everyone loves to hate Reigns

We all love to hate on Roman Reigns, right? Oh, he’s always pushed to win against the odds, there’s no character development from him, the WWE is shoving him down our throats, and my favourite, Roman Reigns can’t cut a promo. And, for the most part, all these things are true.

Except on those rare occasions when Roman actually does cut a great promo. I know I know, you’re shaking your head in disbelief right now, but it’s true. There have actually been times when Roman has been able to cut a darn good promo.

One has to wonder why he can’t do this more often. If he can deliver promos at such a high level on a consistent basis, that combined with his look and in-ring ability would get him over more than a million Superman Punches. Come on, Roman, let’s see more great promos. In the meantime, though, let’s look the good ones he’s already delivered.

So, without any further ado, here are 5 times Roman Reigns cut a great promo:

#5 Telling Stephanie McMahon that he is The Authority

In the build up to the much-maligned Wrestlemania 32 main event between Triple H and Roman Reigns, The Big Dog cut one hell of a promo on Stephanie McMahon. One week after he viciously assaulted Hunter, Roman came out to confront Stephanie McMahon.

His promo was short, to the point and made some memorable statements including, “There’s nothing you or your daddy’s money can do about it.” and “Now, I am The Authority.” In an ideal world, this would have been the perfect starting point for a slow heel turn.

The full version of the promo has been posted above for those of you who want to check it out, and I highly suggest you do. If only he cut more promos in the same vein as this one.