5 times that Roman Reigns proved he can put on an entertaining match

Struggling to remember some good Roman Reigns matches? Go back and check out these 5...

by Joe Campbell Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2017, 22:26 IST

Roman Reigns has given us some great matches throughout his WWE career

Of all the WWE superstars to have debuted this decade, the one man who has stoked up the most controversy is undoubtedly Roman Reigns. The 3-time WWE Champion has been pushed harder than anybody over the past few years, and as a result, has found himself in many a PPV main event.

Whilst Reigns has certainly improved immeasurably over the past few years, a large number of fans are still of the opinion that Roman cannot wrestle, and that he needs to be carried by a superior worker in order to put on a great match.

To agree with this viewpoint, however, is to totally ignore all of Roman's hard work and improvement over the past few years, as well as his frankly shockingly underrated in-ring ability. How many 265lb wrestlers do you know, who can soar over the top rope with such ease? Or deliver a drive-by kick to a man hanging over the ring apron, from the arena floor? His move set may not be the widest range in the world, but Reigns' athleticism is not up for debate.

If that wasn't enough to convince you, then here are 5 examples of times when Roman Reigns proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is a fantastic performer.

#1 Roman Reigns vs CM Punk – RAW, Jan. 6th 2014

One of Punk’s final RAW matches came against Roman Reigns

As 2013 became 2014, Roman Reigns was caught in the midst of the ongoing feud between The Shield and CM Punk. Having already beaten Rollins and Ambrose in singles action, Punk decided that he next wanted to test himself against Reigns, a match which came to fruition on the first RAW of 2014.

At this point, Reigns was the most popular member of The Shield and was viewed as a rising star by the fans, which made the match that much more of an intriguing prospect.

Opposite a fantastic performer in Punk, Reigns put in his first truly memorable singles match. Roman's power was on full display as he physically dominated "The Best In The World" for long periods before Punk eventually got back into things. As the match progressed, everything began to escalate and the crowd became highly engaged as Rollins and Ambrose got involved with the New Age Outlaws outside the ring, drawing Punk into diving out of the ring and onto Rollins.

Reigns then hit back with a big Superman punch for a close near fall, which drew a huge reaction from the crowd. Following this, Punk nailed Reigns with a massive roundhouse kick to earn a close near fall of his own, the pair seemingly unable to beat each other. Reigns had put in an outstanding performance but appeared to be beaten when Punk's trademark Shining Wizard in the corner connected with the face of Reigns, in brutal fashion.

However, in a moment that showed pure in-ring instinct on the part of "The Big Dog", Reigns shoved Punk towards Dean Ambrose, who was up on the apron. Punk became momentarily distracted, and turned round just in time to receive a vicious spear from the muscle of The Shield.

That was all she wrote, as Reigns capped off an impressive performance in the main event by pinning CM Punk, leaving the WWE Universe to ponder whether Roman Reigns truly was the best of The Shield. His dominant display and ability to hang with Punk in the ring, suggested that he may be just that.