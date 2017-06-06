5 Times The Undertaker broke character leaving the fans shocked

When the improbable comes to pass...everyone takes notice

by Aditya Rangarajan Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2017, 01:02 IST

The greatest ever gimmick in pro wrestling

Not for nothing does embody the gold standard as far as gimmicks in the WWE go.

Barring the American Badass phase, he’s judiciously maintained the mortician persona for over two decades, subtly adapting with the times while still managing to enthral three generations of the audience with his presence, charisma and wrestling ability.

He doesn’t say much in the ring, but his handle on psychology and application to his gimmick are so masterful that he rarely needs to. That is why, when breaks character, the WWE Universe grinds to a standstill.

And to be fair to him, he’s managed to curtail those instances to a bare minimum – a feat that begets, even more, admiration when you consider just how exposed and open the industry has become today.

But over the extended tenure of his service to the WWE, it was always inevitable that certain moments would crop up when the human side of the performer would overshadow the gimmick when his real feelings would surface parting the elaborate characterization...when Mark Calaway will brush aside and come to the fore.

This is an article about those instances.

Here then, are five times The Undertaker broke character and left the WWE fans in a state of shock.

#1 Cucumber-gate

An iconic duo...a less-than-iconic incident

As you’re probably well aware by now, pro wrestlers were required to travel with their on-screen managers, valets or partners in order to keep up appearances even outside the confines of the ring.

So much so that St.Slaughter’s marijuana escapade with the Iron Shiek has gone down in pro wrestling lore as the notorious token example of a babyface consorting in real life with the heel he was feuding with.

Now, of course, being a traditional old timer, that was a huge no-no for The Undertaker, who was often seen brooding in the company of Paul Bearer – his storyline father.

Rumour has it that he was so intensely protective of his gimmick that he would often remain in the car that they used to travel together, in character of course, and have Paul Bearer alight every time at gas stations to refuel the vehicle.

During one such stop at a gas station, however, he did the most non-Undertaker thing ever possible. Paul Bearer had to relieve himself desperately but instead of allowing the poor man to “empty his tank”, The Undertaker played a rather cruel prank on him, forcing him to refuel the car first.

Paul Bearer duly succumbed to the pressure and wet his pants, a story that The Undertaker made sure, was retold throughout the dressing room the next day.

Oh, and in case you're wondering if Paul Bearer got his own back...how else do you think the world came to know that The Undertaker was mortally afraid of cucumbers?

