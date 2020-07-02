5 Times The Undertaker returned from the dead in WWE

The Undertaker has come back from the dead a number of times in his career.

The Deadman will return from the beyond to exact his revenge.

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

The Undertaker

The Undertaker has had a very special career that very few can match up to. The Deadman's unique character and mystique is one of a kind and over the years, this enabled WWE to really delve into the supernatural with it.

There have been a number of times in WWE where The Undertaker has been buried alive or put in a casket only to return from the dead. With The Deadman announcing his retirement, we decided to take a look at the top 5 times he returned from the dead.

#5 RAW 1998

The main event of the 1998 Royal Rumble was not the Rumble match itself. Instead, the show closed with Shawn Michaels defending the WWF Championship in a casket match against The Undertaker.

The closing segment of the match saw The Undertaker roll Shawn Michaels into the casket. At this point, the New Age Outlaws and Los Boricuas (remember them?) came out and attacked The Deadman. Kane's music hit at this point as Chyna helped Shawn Michaels out of the casket. Kane cleared the ring before suddenly turning on his 'brother'.

Kane then rolled The Undertaker into the casket and with Paul Bearer's help, locked The Deadman inside the casket. The Big Red Machine then rolled the casket up the entrance ramp before setting it on fire with Undertaker still inside. If Kane and Paul Bearer thought that was the last they's see of The Undertaker, they were dead wrong.

Undertaker returned from the dead around a month later on an episode of Raw Is War. As Paul Bearer was cutting a promo in the ring with Kane next to him, the lights turned purple. Undertaker then appeared on top of a casket in the entrance ramp. The Deadman then got to his feet and sent a bone-chilling warning to Kane, saying that he would soon learn why The Undertaker was called the "reaper of wayward souls". Undertaker went on to face Kane at WrestleMania 14.

