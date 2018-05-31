5 times The Undertaker's WWE legacy was almost destroyed

Vince McMahon's original gimmick idea for Mark Calaway was very different!

Danny Hart ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 16:23 IST

The Undertaker first met Vince McMahon in 1990

Mark Calaway has portrayed one of the most captivating characters in WWE history, The Undertaker, for the last 28 years and his legacy as an all-time great was solidified a long time ago.

However, things could have worked out very differently if the company’s decision-makers – and even Calaway himself – had gone ahead with their original plans over the last three decades.

In this article, we take a look at five key moments that could have destroyed the legacy of the WrestleMania icon.

#5 Vince McMahon cancelled their first meeting after watching his WCW match

It's safe to say that The Undertaker was a better character than Mark Callous

The Undertaker’s WWE career got off to a memorable start when he was the surprise member of Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Team against Dusty Rhodes’ Dream Team at Survivor Series 1990.

But, had it not been for former WWE producer Bruce Prichard, “The Phenom” may not have made it to the company at all.

Prichard revealed on his Something To Wrestle With podcast that Vince McMahon wanted to talk to ‘Taker, then known as Mark Callous, about joining WWE but cancelled a pre-arranged meeting after watching a lacklustre match that he had with Lex Luger at WCW’s Great American Bash event in July 1990.

On the advice of Prichard, Vince agreed to meet with ‘Taker at a later date and, having initially dismissed him as “another big red-headed basketball player”, the WWE owner instantly fell in love with his personality during the meeting and decided to sign him.