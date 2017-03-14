5 Times The Undertaker's streak was booked to end and changed

The streak lasted until 2014, however, we outline 5 times it was meant to end, and the many extraordinary circumstances, that kept it alive.

@billibhatti by Billi Bhatti Top 5 / Top 10 14 Mar 2017, 10:14 IST

Was the streak supposed to end before WM 30?

The Undertaker’s streak ended at 21-1 when Brock Lesnar defeated him at WrestleMania XXX, the Deadman’s 22nd WrestleMania outing. However, on five previous occasions, the streak was actually booked to be broken, twice before it was even ever acknowledged by WWE, only for the result to be changed.

I look at the five scenarios and rate them on a scale of 1-10, using my “Close-o-Meter.” With 10 being the closest to happening and 1 being the least close and most far-fetched.

#5 WrestleMania 27 – Dana White saves the streak

Plans for ‘Mania 27 were very different to what ended up transpiring

Plans for WrestleMania 27 were very different to what ended up transpiring. Initially, the WWE wanted Brock Lesnar, who was contracted to the UFC at the time to end the streak. They even sent The Undertaker to UFC 121 to engage in a worked shoot face-off with Lesnar, after his loss to Cain Velasquez.

The plan was to pay Brock $5m to take part at two WrestleMania PPVs, 27 and 28. Brock would end the streak at 27 but would look up at the lights for John Cena at WrestleMania 28. However, despite Brock being keen, Dana White did not authorise the plans and would not allow Brock to face The Undertaker.

The WWE then reached out to The Rock to replace the missing star-power due to Dana White’s refusal. The People’s Champion negotiated a verbal deal to appear at WrestleMania 27 to 30, beginning with him hosting at WrestleMania 27. The original host for WrestleMania 27 was pencilled in to be Justin Bieber.

The Rock hosted 27 and wrestled Cena at 28 and 29. His proposed match at WrestleMania XXX with Brock Lesnar was cancelled, when he was too injured to participate in an angle on the Raw after WrestleMania 29, where Brock was meant to attack and injure The Rock.

Close-o-Meter rating: 3/10.

This ranks the lowest, as Brock was never allowed to wrestle while under his UFC deal. Therefore, the match was always a no-go, despite the fact that The Undertaker did show up at UFC 121 (see video below).