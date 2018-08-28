5 times Vince McMahon and WWE hinted Kevin Owens is the next big thing

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10.38K // 28 Aug 2018, 19:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Is Vince McMahon secretly booking an unexpected storyline here with Owens?

After being frustrated and dejected with his current direction in the WWE, Kevin Owens has apparently quit the company, and walked out. Since he recently signed a new contract with the WWE, there's no denying that this could be a storyline angle that can probably restructure Owens' entire WWE career.

While his physical stature might not be appreciated backstage, his in-ring ability, his mic work, and most importantly, his heelish mannerisms have turned KO into one of the biggest heels on the main roster.

His altercation with Vince McMahon on SmackDown Live last year proved WWE definitely believes in The Prizefighter, and the chairman certainly wants to see Owens rise to the top of the mountain.

His apparent walk-out has gravitated tremendous attention, and might coerce the creative team to push a serious narrative for the former Universal Champion.

So without further ado, lets outline the 5 times Vince McMahon hinted Kevin Owens is the next big thing.

#1 He defeated John Cena clean in his first WWE match

The Prizefighter laid waste to the face of the WWE

John Cena is perhaps the greatest professional wrestler in the history of WWE, and happens to be Vince McMahon's crown jewel.

Since he is The Franchise Player of the business, it would be very odd to have an independent guy defeat John Cena in his first WWE match, under Vince McMahon's umbrella.

But this really happened. Kevin Owens' debut on the main-roster took the world by storm as he laid waste to The Cenation Leader, and vowed to decimate him at Elimination Chamber.

The feud brought legitimate attention to The Prizefighter, and instantly made him the biggest heel. No NXT Superstar has ever debuted in the same way as Kevin Owens, and the fact that he defeated John Cena clean on his first match on the main roster speaks volumes of Vince McMahon's belief in The Prizefighter.

1 / 5 NEXT