WATCH: Times Vince McMahon crossed the line in WWE

Vince McMahon has always been one of the most talked-about people among WWE fans. Whether it was his business tactics or his segments inside the squared circle, he did everything possible to maintain the company's position at number one.

McMahon partook in many memorable segments in the promotion, especially in the Attitude Era. While most of his segments were eyebrow-raising, some were just too much to watch on television.

These Vince McMahon storylines in WWE were very controversial

The five storylines we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Affair with Trish Stratus

That Stacy Keibler segment

Wrestled Stephanie McMahon on TV

A win over God

Staging his own demise

