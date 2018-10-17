5 Times Vince McMahon Danced On Camera

This isn't the first time McMahon has busted his moves

Vince McMahon is known as a revolutionary and a visionary. He transformed the sports entertainment business from a regional phenomenon to the global powerhouse that WWE is today. People know him as a genius, as a philanthropist and also as a man who has sacrificed everything for our entertainment. They do not know him as a dancer, though.

When I first had the idea for this article, I scoured the internet to find 5 instances of Vince McMahon dancing. Little did I know how easy they would be to find. It does seem like Vince McMahon not only likes to dance, but to an extent, he's actually pretty good.

Please leave a comment and let me know if you think Vince McMahon should bust out more dance moves, maybe with No Way Jose or The Singh Brothers. Who knows...one day we may just see this transpire.

Here is my list of McMahon's top 5 dance moments, for your viewing pleasure.

#5 Truth TV at SmackDown 1000

Presenting the video that inspired this article. To celebrate the 1000th episode of SmackDown, we were graced with a special edition of Truth TV at the top of the show. Who else would show up but the chairman of the board himself? Vince McMahon appeared for the sole purpose of asking his two children to stop their squabbling ahead of the show at hand, this week.

With the situation under control, McMahon called for a dance break and jived with Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Carmella and R-Truth. In a show packed with several surprises, this was the most surprising moment by far. Vince McMahon will win no awards for the actual quality of his dance moves, but then again the crowd was hot.

McMahon is in great shape for his age, even now. As we travel back in time, we realize that dance could be the reason for his fitness!

