5 times Vince McMahon helped Superstars battle addiction

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.02K // 19 Aug 2019, 13:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is a polarising figure as he's hated by many, while loved and adored by others, including the Superstars who have worked for him.

McMahon has a kind side to him, which several Superstars have spoken about in the past, including helping those that have struggled with various addictions.

Here, let's take a look at 5 times Vince McMahon helped Superstars battle addiction:

#5 Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle has battled drug and alcohol addiction over the course of his pro wrestling career, which reached its peak when he was with TNA.

But Angle was offered help by Vince McMahon and WWE earlier, when he was still a part of the company.

After Angle returned to WWE in 2017, he spoke about how the WWE Chairman tried to help the Olympic hero battle his demons:

"I love Vince. It was great to see him last week. I finally got to see him after eleven years. It was like we picked up right where we left off before the horrible meeting I had with him back in 2006. Vince was always great to me. He treated me very well. He went above and beyond for me in many ways. He tried to help me in so many ways. He even tried to check me into rehab when I quit in 2006."

Angle then went on to praise McMahon for being a "loving individual" and how he tries to make his employees feel special: "Vince is a really loving individual. He always will be. There are a lot of things. I believe he needs to have filters around his life. He’s not gullible because he’s very intelligent, very smart.

"But, he also likes to please people and make them feel special. You don’t want people to take advantage of him around him all the time because they can take his, like I said he’s not gullible and he’s not dumb, he just, once he’s emotionally invested in you, he’s such a good guy."

1 / 5 NEXT