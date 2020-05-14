5 times Vince McMahon inserted himself into a feud to elevate it

Vince McMahon and John Cena

It has been more than two decades since Vince McMahon decided to become a regular on-screen character and ditched the announce desk in the process. Vince immediately turned into one of the biggest villains in all of wrestling, and his feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin was instrumental in WWE trumping WCW in the Monday Night Wars.

For the next 20 years or so, Vince McMahon became an important on-screen figure. Mostly portrayed as a heel, Vince had his fair share of babyface moments. Vince engaged in a string of feuds with WWE's biggest Superstars. On the other hand, there were instances where Vince got involved in a major feud to elevate it. In this slideshow, we will take a look at five occasions when Vince McMahon inserted himself into a feud.

#5 John Cena vs Batista

Cena and Batista

On the road to WrestleMania 26, John Cena won the WWE title inside the Elimination Chamber at the namesake PPV. Moments after Cena's victory, Vince McMahon came out and announced that Cena would defend the title immediately against Batista. A Spear, followed by a Batista Bomb was enough for The Animal to put Cena down and become the WWE Champion.

Cena runs the gauntlet:

As time passed, Vince focused on his feud with Bret Hart, who had returned to WWE a while ago. On an episode of RAW, Vince took on John Cena in a Gauntlet match. The bout saw Cena taking on several Superstars, who came out one after the other. Finally, Batista's finisher did the trick and Vince McMahon pinned him to the utter surprise of the fans in attendance. Vince didn't forget to mock Bret Hart immediately after his victory. Cena and Hart had the last laugh at WrestleMania, as both men won their respective matches at the event.