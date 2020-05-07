Vince McMahon

It has been more than two decades since WWE Chairman Vince McMahon turned heel and became a major on-screen villain on the main roster. McMahon's character of an evil and cunning boss became a huge hit and he was instrumental in putting over the rebellious character of Stone Cold during the Attitude Era.

Vince is one of the greatest villains in WWE history

Many dubbed McMahon as one of the greatest villains in WWE history, and he has feuded with a long string of babyfaces over the past two decades or so. This doesn't mean that Vince was always portrayed as a hated heel on WWE TV. There are a bunch of rare instances where Vince was the good guy, and he managed to garner a babyface reaction from the WWE Universe during those angles. Let's check five of those instances.

#5 Vince attempts to make things right

The Rock vs CM Punk

By the time Royal Rumble 2013 came around, CM Punk had been WWE Champion for more than 400 days. On the road to the PPV, The Shield attacked The Rock on the January 21 edition of WWE RAW. This prompted Vince McMahon to put up a stipulation that a Shield interference in the eventual match would result in CM Punk being stripped of the title.

The Rock calls out Punk:

At the Royal Rumble, the arena went dark during the closing moments of the match, and when the lights came back, it was found that someone had put The Rock through the announce table. Punk pinned The Rock and the celebration kicked off. Mr. McMahon suddenly came out and reminded Punk of the stipulation. He stated that although he didn't see who attacked The Rock, he knew enough to realize that it was The Shield.

The arena popped in unison for McMahon. He proceeded to strip Punk of the title but was stopped mid-way by The Rock, who asked to restart the match. McMahon did the same and The Rock went on to defeat Punk for the WWE title. Although McMahon couldn't do what he had planned, the fans seemed highly appreciative of him for doing the right thing and siding with The Rock on that night.