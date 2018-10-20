5 times Vince McMahon totally lost it on-screen

Vince McMahon has lost it several times on WWE TV

Vince McMahon made a return to our screens this past Tuesday at the 1000 edition of SmackDown! Of course the owner of the WWE is a lot more low key these days and often chooses to stay out of the limelight. However, it hasn't always been this way, for the best part of a decade Vince McMahon was an integral part of WWE programming often being involved in scenes and storylines.

Vince McMahon started to become an on-screen character shortly after the 'Montreal screw job' incident at Survivor Series 1997 when Bret Hart was screwed out of his WWE title by McMahon in real life. The fall out from the incident and McMahon subsequently stating that "Bret screwed Bret" positioned the WWE Chairman as the vicious and evil character that he became.

Vince's main feud was against his longtime nemesis Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake would often find ways of getting under the Chairman's skin and this would often lead to a maniacal McMahon extracting his revenge. In an iconic moment on Raw, while Austin was tied up in the ropes McMahon got up close to the Texas Rattlesnake and began hurling abuse at him.

Vince would often be embroiled in rivalries with his own family and even faced his own son Shane at WrestleMania 17. This extremely embittered rivalry saw Vince engage in extra marital affair with Trish Stratus and the pair extraordinarily kissed in front of Vince's wife Linda. The Chairman of the WWE faced his daughter Stephanie in an I Quit match at No Mercy 2003 in what was arguably the darkest side of the McMahon character.

These are just a few moment where Vince McMahon lost it onscreen, here are 5 more...

#5 Vince McMahon goes to church

In 2006 Vince McMahon became involved in a rivalry with Shawn Michaels. After HBK had defeated McMahon in a brutal street fight at WrestleMania 22, McMahon found a way to get under the skin of the Heartbreak Kid.

McMahon would mock Michaels, who is a born again Christian, and specifically his relationship with God. Taking this a step further, Vince along with Shane, went to a church in a comical segment during an episode of Raw.

McMahon made a mockery of the church, at one point spitting the holy water out in the style of Triple H. Vince would then get on the alter and begin to talk to God, listing his achievements and comparing them to God's.

Vince would then read through a list of his own commandments and then make Shane recite a prayer at the altar that he had written out himself. McMahon finished off by telling Shawn Michaels that he would "unleash the apocalypse" on him and if he doesn't may God "strike him down". Shane then moved to the side as Vince remarked that God had "forsaken" HBK.

Here we saw a side to the McMahon character that we had never seen before, him openly mocking God in a church was certainly close to crossing the line if not going to far. What is certainly true is that we saw the crazy McMahon character go into overdrive.

