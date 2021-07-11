5 times the weather affected WWE Events

Usually, WWE events go ahead without any hitches, but there have been, on occasion, instances where WWE events have been affected by adverse weather beyond the company's control.

The weather, as we know, can be very temperamental across the whole world. Its unpredictability can cause a lot of anguish.

For WWE, the motto has always been 'the show must go on' but there have been instances where it hasn't been possible to deliver a full-blown WWE show.

Let's take a look at 5 times the weather has affected WWE events.

#5. 2015 Major Winter Storm

In January 2015, a major winter storm struck the United States of America, hitting the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states.

Meterologists described the storm as "historic" and "record-breaking" before it made landfall, forcing many towns and cities to shut down and declare emergencies.

For WWE, they had shows scheduled on dates when the storm was due to hit, and in cities where the storm was due to make landfall. Big decisions had to be made about how to proceed, for the safety of their talent and fans.

The shows were scheduled in Hartford, CT and Boston, MA. WWE had no other option but to cancel the shows due to the travel bans imposed.

BREAKING: Just got texts telling me #RAW in Hartford, CT canceled due to the weather. Talent told to stay in hotel & off roads @TribSports — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2015

Instead, WWE aired sit-down interviews with WWE Superstars to try and further storylines. They also showed replays of the night prior's Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

WWE even managed to squeeze in some weather updates from John 'Bradshaw' Layfield to keep everyone updated with the latest in the Northeast.

#4. 2016 Lightning Affects WWE RAW Preparations

Prior to a 2016 episode of Monday Night RAW due to emanate from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, the arena was targeted by severe lightning strikes.

Torrential downpours and lightning caused havoc for WWE as lightning struck power units at the arena. This caused the arena to lose power just a few hours before the event was due to go live.

Eventually, the storm passed and the arena was able to rescue the power and Monday Night RAW went ahead.

Of course, prior to TV events, there is a lot of preparation that goes into the show. With no power, there wasn't much WWE could do until it returned.

